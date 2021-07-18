Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capstone Green Energy Corporation provides carbon reduction and on-site resilient green energy solutions. Capstone Green Energy Corporation, formerly known as Capstone Turbine Corporation, is based in VAN NUYS, CA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Capstone Green Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CGRN stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.65. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The company has a market cap of $68.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 2.59.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $17.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 27.18% and a negative return on equity of 151.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstone Green Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation and distribution networks applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

