Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1,217.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 160.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 251.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.50. 56,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,881. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.21 and a 1 year high of $90.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.08.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

