Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Purchases 101 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Medtronic by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 341,521 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $40,342,000 after acquiring an additional 92,626 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 43,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 115,116 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Medtronic by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 54,973 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Medtronic by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 491,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $58,059,000 after acquiring an additional 110,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. lifted their target price on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDT stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,646,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,652,513. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $94.64 and a 52 week high of $132.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.55. The company has a market capitalization of $169.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

