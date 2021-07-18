Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Canopy Growth makes up approximately 1.2% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 12.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.58. 3,134,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,718. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 311.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CGC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight Capital raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

