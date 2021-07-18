Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Sells 865 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 953.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 161,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 180,436 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB stock traded down $5.17 on Friday, hitting $180.66. 978,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,179. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $79.06 and a 12-month high of $192.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. lifted their target price on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.64.

In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

