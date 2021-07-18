Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,519 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 2.1% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger Bird sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,151,558.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.51. 3,977,683 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,579,297. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $97.68 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.53.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

