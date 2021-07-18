Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 2,130 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,722 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,268,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,271,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,666 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,565,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,838,000 after acquiring an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,942,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,007,000 after acquiring an additional 250,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,418,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,886,000 after buying an additional 137,445 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 25 shares of company stock worth $2,381. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $95.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.90. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

