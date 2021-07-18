Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Stock Position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,300.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,774,000 after purchasing an additional 148,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $96,473,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 698.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 26,006 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth about $40,343,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,031,000 after purchasing an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.25% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,415.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.09 and a beta of 2.20. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $427.69 and a 52 week high of $1,773.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,543.31.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

In other Texas Pacific Land news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares in the company, valued at $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 284 shares of company stock worth $455,080. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

