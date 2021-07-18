Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.44 Million Position in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Roche were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Roche by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,770,000 after buying an additional 2,748,760 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roche by 238.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,399 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth about $34,351,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Roche during the 1st quarter worth about $30,766,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Roche by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 293,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $48.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $331.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.33. Roche Holding AG has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.