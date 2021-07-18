Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 436.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $178.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $249.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.54. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $118.66 and a one year high of $185.38.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

