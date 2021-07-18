Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.73 Million Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after buying an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after buying an additional 83,027 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after purchasing an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $780,818,000 after purchasing an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Biogen by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,177,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $324.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $330.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $354.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.34.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

