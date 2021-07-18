Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 704 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 53,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,396,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 37.1% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 112,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after buying an additional 30,526 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 62.3% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,663,000 after buying an additional 55,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 144.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at about $330,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $186.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 25.16%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $1,000,771.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,858,824.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock worth $8,059,937. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

