Captrust Financial Advisors Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EMGF) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

BATS:EMGF opened at $53.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.63. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $53.73.

