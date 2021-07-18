Cardano Price Tops $1.17 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00003751 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $37.63 billion and $1.34 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00051844 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002486 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00034222 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.31 or 0.00250144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00036846 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000261 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005974 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,844,877,815 coins and its circulating supply is 32,041,069,499 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

