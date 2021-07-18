Cathal G. Phelan Buys 2,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Director Cathal G. Phelan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $35,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.13. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 41.81% and a negative return on equity of 41.13%. Impinj’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,736,000 after buying an additional 77,460 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 999,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,820,000 after buying an additional 33,365 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Impinj by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after buying an additional 193,410 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter worth about $29,575,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 3,153.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after buying an additional 479,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.38.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

