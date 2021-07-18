CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 70.5% from the June 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CBM Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get CBM Bancorp alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CBM Bancorp stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CBM Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMB) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned 0.46% of CBM Bancorp worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBMB stock opened at $15.01 on Friday. CBM Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.63 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.94.

CBM Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. CBM Bancorp had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter.

About CBM Bancorp

CBM Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its loan portfolio includes one-to four-family real estate loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, construction and land development, nonresident real estate loans, commercial loans, and consumer loans.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for CBM Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBM Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.