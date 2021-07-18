CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 357,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406,125 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of CBRE Group worth $28,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $238,792,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,518,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,414,321,000 after buying an additional 2,216,187 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 383.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,013,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,982 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $78,374,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $58,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,636 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,700 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $593,285.00. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

CBRE Group stock opened at $82.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.03 and a 12 month high of $90.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

