CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in CDW were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mark Stevens boosted its holdings in CDW by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in CDW by 3.7% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total transaction of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $419,725.00. Insiders have sold 16,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,929 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Shares of CDW opened at $174.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.32. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $184.58.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

