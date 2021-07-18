Celo (CELO) Price Down 20.1% This Week

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Celo has a market capitalization of $617.66 million and $14.91 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can now be bought for about $2.32 or 0.00007330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00101330 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00148258 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,749.62 or 1.00220638 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 265,980,036 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars.

