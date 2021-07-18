Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Barclays

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its target price increased by research analysts at Barclays from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Desjardins raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.31.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89 and a beta of 3.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,316,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 489.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,526,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 404.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,793,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,020,000 after buying an additional 3,843,773 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,765 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after buying an additional 3,155,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,452,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,146,000 after buying an additional 3,053,396 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.