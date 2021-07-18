CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.33.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NYSE:CF opened at $47.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.21.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Analysts expect that CF Industries will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

In related news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $1,724,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,432.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Anthony Will sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $2,168,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,934.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock valued at $8,857,400. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CF Industries by 32.1% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 29,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

