Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Insider Arthur M. Krieg Buys 25,001 Shares

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) insider Arthur M. Krieg acquired 25,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $174,256.97.

CMPI stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $23.10.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts expect that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 76.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 595.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 865.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

