Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.24.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHGG. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $2,770,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,678.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after buying an additional 626,312 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chegg by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after buying an additional 2,274,655 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chegg by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,638,000 after buying an additional 59,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Chegg stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of -156.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg has a 1-year low of $62.84 and a 1-year high of $115.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

