ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,390,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the June 15th total of 4,000,000 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt purchased 10,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,093,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCXI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Shares of CCXI traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 2,396,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,375,730. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.45. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

