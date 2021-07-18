Chescapmanager LLC Has $21.13 Million Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Chescapmanager LLC lessened its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 769,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,717 shares during the quarter. Nomad Foods comprises approximately 2.3% of Chescapmanager LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Chescapmanager LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $21,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Nomad Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,704,000 after acquiring an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOMD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

NOMD stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.41. 511,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,980. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $21.11 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

