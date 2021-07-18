Chescapmanager LLC Invests $203,000 in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP)

Chescapmanager LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners (NYSE:RTP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,890,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 392,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,575. Reinvent Technology Partners has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.96.

Reinvent Technology Partners does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the technology sectors.

