Chescapmanager LLC Takes $4.39 Million Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Chescapmanager LLC bought a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 422,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,388,000. Chescapmanager LLC owned about 0.94% of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $10,380,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth about $1,102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

AGCB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.15. 84,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,613. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

