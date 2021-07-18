Chester Billingsley Sells 208,000 Shares of Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Stock

Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR) CEO Chester Billingsley sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.12, for a total transaction of $24,960.00.

MNTR stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Mentor Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. Mentor Capital had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 12.50%.

Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.

