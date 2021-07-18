Chimpion (BNANA) Price Tops $1.93 on Major Exchanges

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 18th. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $61.36 million and approximately $469,935.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can now be purchased for $1.93 or 0.00006096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chimpion has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chimpion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00049914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.81 or 0.00828382 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Chimpion Coin Profile

BNANA is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chimpion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chimpion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.