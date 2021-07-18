China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

CEA stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $564,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 48.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in China Eastern Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at about $369,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Eastern Airlines (CEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.