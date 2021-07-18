China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “China Eastern is involved in the Transportation Industry, and is the primary air carrier serving Shanghai, China’s eastern gateway. “
CEA stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.
About China Eastern Airlines
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
