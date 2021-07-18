China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 58.6% from the June 15th total of 44,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of China Natural Resources stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.57. 110,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,642. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.49. China Natural Resources has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $3.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Natural Resources by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 36,447 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in China Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

