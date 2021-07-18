CIBC Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$58.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target hoisted by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.52.

CNQ opened at C$40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$43.38. Canadian Natural Resources has a 12-month low of C$19.77 and a 12-month high of C$46.36.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 100.27%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.01, for a total transaction of C$2,460,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,195,360 shares in the company, valued at C$90,025,127.52. Also, Senior Officer Darren Fichter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.65, for a total transaction of C$159,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,075,851.35. Insiders sold 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

