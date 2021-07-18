CIBC Increases Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$58.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$48.00 to C$58.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.52.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$40.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of C$19.77 and a 1-year high of C$46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$43.38.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 100.27%.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.91, for a total transaction of C$398,110.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at C$4,512,606.87. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.00, for a total transaction of C$615,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,044 shares in the company, valued at C$2,830,804. Insiders have sold 216,274 shares of company stock worth $9,376,420 in the last quarter.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

