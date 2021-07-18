CIBC Raises Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target to C$6.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AAV. Cormark increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.55.

TSE:AAV opened at C$4.50 on Wednesday. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.54 and a 12-month high of C$5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$846.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

