CIBC Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$5.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.59.

Get Kelt Exploration alerts:

Shares of TSE:KEL opened at C$2.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$561.97 million and a PE ratio of -2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.21. Kelt Exploration has a 52-week low of C$1.34 and a 52-week high of C$3.62.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson acquired 501,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.40 per share, with a total value of C$1,202,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,927,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,025,496.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.