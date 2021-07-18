Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Purchased by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Cigna were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total transaction of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,021 shares of company stock valued at $30,617,013 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CI shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.68.

NYSE CI opened at $233.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.56. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $158.84 and a 12-month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $40.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

