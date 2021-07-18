Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to announce earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the highest is $2.86. Cintas posted earnings per share of $2.78 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $11.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.89.

NASDAQ:CTAS traded up $17.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.22. The stock had a trading volume of 770,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,666. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a one year low of $275.00 and a one year high of $392.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cintas (CTAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.