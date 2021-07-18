Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.350-$10.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.53 billion-$7.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.Cintas also updated its FY22 guidance to $10.35-10.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $386.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. Cintas has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $392.25. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $363.84.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTAS shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cintas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $389.89.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.