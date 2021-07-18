Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,620,089 Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRNGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,620,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,515,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,525,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,048,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,655,000.

Get Soaring Eagle Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Soaring Eagle Acquisition stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $10.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,026. Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.41.

Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Spinning Eagle Acquisition Corp and changed its name to Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp.

See Also: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soaring Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.