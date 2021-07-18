Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 82.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 512,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,110 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $15,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,896,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,999,000 after buying an additional 4,151,640 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,331,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,202,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 339.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after acquiring an additional 129,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,151,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BBCA traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.21. 106,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.98. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.