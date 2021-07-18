Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG) by 476.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,508 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $19,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

FDG traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.82. 5,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,687. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $84.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.