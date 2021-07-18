Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 358,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,846 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in 51job were worth $22,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JOBS. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in 51job in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 20.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of 51job by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 51job alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JOBS. Citigroup cut shares of 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

JOBS stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.03. The stock had a trading volume of 187,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,834. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.68. 51job, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.73.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $136.63 million during the quarter. 51job had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 24.75%. As a group, analysts expect that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.