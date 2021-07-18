Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,534,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $638,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,495,000. 45.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.75. 38,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,351. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock.

Design Therapeutics Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

