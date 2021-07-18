Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 156.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,769 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $16,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UE traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 805,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,198. The company has a current ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $94.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.14 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 6.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $17.25 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.94.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

