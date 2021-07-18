Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,753 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 36,679 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 14,908 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Intersect ENT by 27.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,679,000 after buying an additional 801,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intersect ENT by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,121,000 after buying an additional 89,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intersect ENT alerts:

XENT opened at $18.60 on Friday. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.68 and a 12 month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $616.40 million, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.63.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Intersect ENT’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XENT. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XENT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT).

Receive News & Ratings for Intersect ENT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersect ENT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.