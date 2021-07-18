Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,821,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schrödinger by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 29.0% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 180,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

In other Schrödinger news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $1,944,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,080,367 shares of company stock worth $79,266,132.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $67.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.38. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

