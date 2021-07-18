Citigroup Inc. Purchases 3,779 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 116.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in QCR were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QCR by 509.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

QCR stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

