Citigroup Inc. Sells 46,790 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 66.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vector Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vector Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vector Group in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 84,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 67,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $152,115.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,552,612.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $13.41 on Friday. Vector Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is presently 87.91%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VGR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

