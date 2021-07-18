Citigroup Inc. Sells 63,711 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 61.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,711 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The GEO Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 86,292 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in The GEO Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 432,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,243 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in The GEO Group by 445.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 307,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 250,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 166,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $1,124,847.00. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GEO opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.75. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GEO. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

