Citigroup Initiates Coverage on ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $220.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $256.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ICON Public has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.18.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $217.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.67. ICON Public has a 52 week low of $168.76 and a 52 week high of $234.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.49 million. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ICON Public by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its position in ICON Public by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ICON Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

